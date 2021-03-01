PCHAIN Price Down 47.6% Over Last Week (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 47.6% lower against the dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. PCHAIN has a market cap of $14.84 million and approximately $252,104.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00054075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.91 or 0.00784357 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00031669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00029868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00057604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00041412 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,661,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,035,641 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

