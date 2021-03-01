Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $164.00 at Macquarie

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price objective increased by Macquarie from $151.00 to $164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Shares of PEGA opened at $132.35 on Thursday. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $225,011.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,841.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,696. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Pegasystems by 42.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

