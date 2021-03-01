Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,124 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.76% of Peloton Interactive worth $336,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTON. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Shares of PTON stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $121.56. 142,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,230,579. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,740.57 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.15.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $599,243.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $19,987,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 538,293 shares of company stock valued at $72,753,368. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.