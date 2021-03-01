Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to “Buy”

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PBA stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.24. 65,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,426. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.