Peninsula Wealth LLC Takes $14.49 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,492,000. Snowflake comprises about 5.4% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $974,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,886,000. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,917,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW traded up $12.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $272.53. The stock had a trading volume of 34,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,595. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.56.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.25.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

