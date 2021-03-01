Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Penn National Gaming worth $12,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,510 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,273,582 shares of company stock valued at $391,904,566 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $115.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.