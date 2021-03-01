Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Raised to $142.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $115.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $129.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,273,582 shares of company stock valued at $391,904,566. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $1,446,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,124,000 after buying an additional 18,745 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

