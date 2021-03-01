People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,047 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 30.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBCT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.