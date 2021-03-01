Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of PRFT opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. Perficient has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $616,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,484,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $289,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,853.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,375,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,959,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Perficient by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,632 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,477 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Perficient by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,039 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

