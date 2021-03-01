Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Short Interest Down 72.4% in February

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the January 28th total of 22,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSHG opened at $5.90 on Monday. Performance Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of container vessels worldwide. As of December 15, 2020, it owned and operated 5 Aframax tanker vessels and 1 Panamax container vessel. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

