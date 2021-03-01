Periscope Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 300,000 Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of Seaport Global Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGAM. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Shares of SGAM opened at $10.13 on Monday. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Seaport Global Acquisition Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

