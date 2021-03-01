Periscope Capital Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CFIIU)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CFIIU) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980,500 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFIIU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,728,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,360,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,011,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000.

Shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

About CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

