Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $1.70 Million in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 167,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 4.74% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Shares of BREZ opened at $10.32 on Monday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.36.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

