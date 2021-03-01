Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New $3.36 Million Investment in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 321,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,731,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,534,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000.

Shares of TWCT stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

