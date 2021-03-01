Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

Shares of MOTNU opened at $10.75 on Monday. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.84.

Motion Acquisition Company Profile

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

