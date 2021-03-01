Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 451,000 Shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starboard Value Acquisition were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,110,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,565,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,975,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,050,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,050,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVACU opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.10. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $12.50.

Starboard Value Acquisition Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

