PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5,660.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $126.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.26. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

