Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI.AX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:PCI)

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI.AX) (ASX:PCI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0027 per share on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.90.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.