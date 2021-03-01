Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

NYSE PRGO opened at $40.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -672.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

