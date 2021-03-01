Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATD) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

MATD stock opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Monday. Petro Matad has a 52 week low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.62 ($0.06). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36.

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

