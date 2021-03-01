Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Short Interest Update

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the January 28th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,659,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PGAS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.12. 1,020,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,379. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Petrogress has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.32.

Get Petrogress alerts:

About Petrogress

Petrogress, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated merchant of petroleum products. The company operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Midstream segments. The Upstream segment in engaged in exploration, and production of crude oil in West Africa. It supplies and trades in light petroleum fuel oil, refined oil products, and other petrochemical products to local refineries in West Africa and Mediterranean countries.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrogress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrogress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.