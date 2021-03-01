Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) & Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Financial Review

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Berry Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 5 3 0 0 1.38 Berry Petroleum 1 2 1 0 2.00

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.21%. Berry Petroleum has a consensus target price of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 0.71%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Berry Petroleum.

Volatility and Risk

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry Petroleum has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Berry Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $76.59 billion 0.70 $10.15 billion $1.18 6.96 Berry Petroleum $559.41 million 0.72 $43.54 million $1.35 3.76

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Berry Petroleum. Berry Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Berry Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -7.72% -1.32% -0.36% Berry Petroleum -35.49% 8.20% 4.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Berry Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Berry Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Berry Petroleum beats Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. The Corporate and Other Businesses segment produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.