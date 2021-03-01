PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) (LON:PTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.29

PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) (LON:PTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.29 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.17 ($0.03), with a volume of 1533609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79.

PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) Company Profile (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

