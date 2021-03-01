Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Reduced by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.9% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Broderick Brian C purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.3% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.9% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 80.6% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $33.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

