Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Up 2,150.0% in February

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 2,150.0% from the January 28th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 184,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of -0.47. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttlefish. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 41 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 2 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

