Piper Sandler Increases Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $150.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.92.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. Natera has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $96,118.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,069,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $202,680.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,183,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,115 shares of company stock worth $15,192,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after buying an additional 717,481 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,273,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,457,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,610,000 after buying an additional 359,181 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,632,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,239,000 after buying an additional 40,367 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

