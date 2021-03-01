Piper Sandler Increases Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target to $165.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Sleep Number from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.20.

Sleep Number stock opened at $137.13 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $144.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $1,303,134.00. Also, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $636,890.54. Insiders sold 26,272 shares of company stock worth $2,746,636 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at $721,000. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 96.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $1,228,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at $1,413,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at $3,179,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

