PirateCash Achieves Market Cap of $2.26 Million (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0879 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $11,498.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

