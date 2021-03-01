PIVX 1-Day Volume Tops $1.60 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00002504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a market capitalization of $79.97 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIVX has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003753 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

