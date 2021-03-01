Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Roth Capital

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PLNT. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.76.

PLNT opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.56. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,230.03, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $3,239,851.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,626,568 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,870 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 26.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,468,000 after purchasing an additional 544,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,921,000 after buying an additional 499,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,893,000 after buying an additional 117,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

