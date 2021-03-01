Playgroundz Reaches Market Cap of $1.27 Million (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Playgroundz has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $801.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.22 or 0.00523341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00072178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00078233 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00076207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.74 or 0.00465390 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io.

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

