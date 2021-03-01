Pmeer Price Reaches $0.0229 on Major Exchanges (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Pmeer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. Pmeer has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.25 or 0.00517827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00071831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00077882 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00076097 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00054651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.34 or 0.00463241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00026434 BTC.

About Pmeer

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net.

Pmeer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars.

