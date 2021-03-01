POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the January 28th total of 756,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,641,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

POETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.89. 384,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,768. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. POET Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.95 million, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.