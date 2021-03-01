Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

Popular has increased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Popular stock traded up $2.16 on Monday, reaching $68.98. 27,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,966. Popular has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.63.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Popular will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

