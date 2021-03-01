Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of POAHY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,484. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

