PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PWFL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PowerFleet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $244.76 million, a P/E ratio of -14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 354.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 955.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 133,147 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,666,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after buying an additional 124,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after buying an additional 124,186 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

