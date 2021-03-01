PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Shares of PPD opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69. PPD has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion and a PE ratio of 233.73.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter worth about $9,636,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPD by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 268,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 57,853 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPD by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 944,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,334,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PPD by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,844,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,113,000 after acquiring an additional 162,653 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

