Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 220.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 91,955 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

