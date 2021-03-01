Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 379,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,815 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $27,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Quanta Services by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR opened at $83.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $86.23.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.