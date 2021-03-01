Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $29,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 843.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.11.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $499.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $430.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.22. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $515.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $399,318.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,235.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,920 shares of company stock worth $27,130,665 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

