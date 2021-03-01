Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Proto Labs worth $29,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,678,000 after buying an additional 877,629 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $145.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.35. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

