Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 2,723.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,986 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $25,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of UI stock opened at $318.92 on Monday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $362.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

