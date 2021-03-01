Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of Visteon worth $27,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Visteon by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Visteon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Visteon by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on VC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $127.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.81. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

