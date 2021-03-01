Pro Medicus Limited (PME) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$26.98.

In other news, insider Sam Hupert sold 1,000,000 shares of Pro Medicus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$45.97 ($32.84), for a total value of A$45,970,000.00 ($32,835,714.29).

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

