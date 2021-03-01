Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,015 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resource Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in OGE Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in OGE Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.54%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.