Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 216 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken by 1,379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $78.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $86.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.84.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

