Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Stamps.com by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $181.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.48. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $95.67 and a one year high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $3,396,441.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $683,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $375,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $375,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,790 shares of company stock worth $13,165,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

