Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Woodward by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Woodward by 3.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Woodward by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $5,790,376.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $256,887.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,287.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,876 shares of company stock valued at $22,686,246 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WWD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays cut shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $114.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $127.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.86.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.32%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

