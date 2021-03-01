Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Neogen by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Neogen by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $193,045.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $5,553,253. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $81.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.45. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $89.32.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

