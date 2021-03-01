Profund Advisors LLC Sells 264 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,849,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 198.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,995,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,602,000 after buying an additional 1,992,468 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at about $48,233,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at about $30,309,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 24.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,906,000 after buying an additional 828,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

NYSE ACC opened at $40.96 on Monday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

